Anti-corruption court judge Gidudu asks AIGPs to exit force

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court Judge, Lawrence Gidudu has asked Assistant Inspector Generals of Police- AIGPs to exit Uganda Police Force-UPF and pave way for young people.

Speaking at the opening of Crime Intelligence Officers meeting drawn from all top Uganda security agencies on Tuesday, Gidudu said the rate at which technology is evolving, AIGPs need to pack their bags and pave way for young and vibrant officers.

According to Gidudu, the new crime trends need detectives and police officers well vast with technology since criminals have become very creative and have mastered technological skills they use to commit crime.

Most of AIGPs have served UPF for over 30 years. Majority of them are in their mid-50s and 65 years of age.

Last year, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the contracts of 16 out of 19 seasonal AIGPs for two years, which will expire mid next year.

By the time Museveni renewed their contracts, 11 AIGPs had been working for close to a year without valid contracts. They were working on a promise by Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo.

According to Gidudu, keeping AIGPs in the police force will soon render them useless to the institution as they will not be in position to match the skill of junior officers.

The judge also applauded Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) boss AIGP, Grace Akullo for organizing refresher courses for officers in intelligence and investigations units.

Gidudu cautioned detectives to stop thinking that they investigate cases for citizens, saying they should know that whatever they are doing is done for themselves.

He explained that corruption is rampant because investigators are also involved in corruption.

Continuous training according to Gidudu is a pillar to successful investigations and vital in fighting corruption.

URN