ANTHRAX IN CATTLE CORRIDOR: Two people, 25 cows dead

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The authorities in Sembabule district are considering imposing a ban on the movement of livestock following a confirmed outbreak of anthrax in the area.

The disease has spread in the counties of Nabitanga, Kyeera, Lwemiyaga and Ntuusi, and the infections have also spread over to human beings.

Doctor Angelo Ssali, the Sembabule District Veterinary Officer says the disease outbreak was confirmed last week, and it has since killed over 25 cows and 2 people in Nabitanga sub-county after they got in direct contact with carcasses of the dead animals.

He is however afraid that the communities are reluctant to strictly adhere to precautionary measures, which has led to the fast spread of the disease to many farms in different parts of the district.

Dr. Ssali warns that the apparent community reluctance may compel the District Taskforce to recommend for enforcement of livestock movement quarantine, as the appropriate approach to contain the disease outbreak.

He indicates that despite warning the public against touching and consuming meat from carcasses of animals that die of suspicious causes, some people have continued to slaughter the dead animals for beef, which exposes them to the contagious disease.

Doctor Ismail Asiimwe the Assistant Health Technical Officer at the Greater Masaka Regional Emergency Operations Center, says that they have sent out field teams in Sembabule, to assess the situation such that they can provide the appropriate response.

He says they are working out modalities of teaming up with the district veterinary and public health officers to conduct public sensitisation meetings to raise awareness and build caution among residents against the disease.

Doctor Asiimwe reveals that have so far identified seven people who have already contracted Anthrax disease and are currently undergoing treatment.

Faisal Sseruwagi, the Sembabule Deputy Resident District Commissioner indicates that they are closely monitoring the situation to harness remedial interventions that may be recommended by the Veterinary and health specialists.

He explains that the District Taskforce has already put on the alert leaders in all sub-counties to be on the lookout for herdsmen who may carelessly lead to the spread of the disease.

“We have asked the leaders to closely monitor the farms in their respective sub-counties and report all cases in both livestock and humans, such that the concerned authorities can come in,” he says.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease known to be very common among ruminant animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep among others that quickly die and the carcasses show little signs of infection.

In humans, the disease also presents with symptoms such as flu-like illness, raised boil-like lesions of the skin of the infected person, and capable of causing death. Last year, it killed 20 people and over 40 animals in Kyotera district.

****

URN