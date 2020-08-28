ANT struggles to contain clashes on choice of flag holders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation ANT is still struggling to address the multiple applications from its members seeking endorsement to contest for the same positions in the forthcoming general election.

Several positions have attracted more than one aspirant, seeking the flag from the same party, ahead of the 2021 general election. Key among them is the Kampala Woman Parliamentary Seat, the Western Uganda Youth MP Slot, the Lamwo Woman MP seat, among others.

As a result, the Party, led by Major General Gregory Mugisha Muntu decided to launch harmonization meetings to bring consensus without pushing the party into financial and political costs of organizing Primary elections.

However, URN has learnt that in the meetings, for instance, involving the two aspirants for the Kampala Woman MP seat; Aisha Nabasirye and Rebecca Namugwanya have yielded no fruit thus far. Similarly, the party has failed to settle scores between Bihande Noel Maate, Katongole Richard and Sabastian Mubangizi, who are all seeking endorsement to contest for the Western Uganda Youth MP seat.

The head of the Party’s Women League Ambassador Edith Ssempala, told URN in an interview, that although they had snags, all hope is not lost. She adds that they are engaging some of their members to interest themselves in some of the constituencies where no party aspirant has come up.

Julius Tindimweba the ANT National Coordinator for the Business community said that the party takes pride in the fact that with just a year in the political field, it has attracted competition among members to take up leadership through its establishment. He, however, added that they are fighting hard to eliminate clashes among its members.

Meanwhile, Tindimweba revealed to URN that ANT is aiming at fielding candidates in at least 70 per cent of the parliamentary constituencies across the country, thanks to its grassroots structures built over the last one year. He said that this will become visible and more evident as the party advances towards the general nominations, campaigns and finally elections in 2021.

URN