Another policeman shoots himself dead in Kassanda

Kassanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Police Constable in Kassanda District has shot himself dead.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Makokoto Police Post, when Police Constable, Alex Kitiyo 47, first shot into the house of the Officer in charge, John Kakooza.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, said preliminary investigations indicate that Kitiyo committed suicide perhaps thinking he had killed his superior Kakooza.

“At approximately 5:00 am, PC Kitiyo allegedly woke up and fired several shots into the room of his superior officer, Inspector of Police John Kakooza, without uttering any words. Following the incident, PC Kitiyo returned to his own room, sat on his bed, and subsequently took his own life,” Kawala said.

The incident comes three weeks after a Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF soldier-Pte Wilson Sabiiti, shot and killed the State Minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

Unlike Kitiyo’s motive is not known, Pte Sabiiti moved out of the minister’s residence shouting that he was tired of working without pay. Sabiiti shot himself dead minutes after killing Engola.

Detectives have since established that Sabiiti who was earning 485,000 Shillings per month had two running loans.

Meanwhile, Old Kampala police are investigating an incident of aggravated robbery that occurred at 4 am on Wednesday at Bulange A Cell, Nsibambi Road, Rabaga Division.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, has identified the victims as Bashir Tahalil 38, a Somali national and businessman from Equatorial Mall, and his wife, Shukri Jama.

Police have learned that unknown assailants gained access to the victim’s residence by climbing over the perimeter wall. This was after they cut the electric wires. Tahalil explained that the robbers broke into the house using the back door.

“They entered through the kitchen using the back door. A confrontation ensued between the assailant and Bashir Tahalil, during which the robbers seized Bashir’s Samsung Galaxy phone before fleeing the scene,” Owoyesigyire said.

Tahalil said when the robbers had taken his phone, there was some silence and this prompted them to open the door. “We thought the robbers had left and we opened the door. We realized they were still present and they ended up firing at us. My wife was injured by two bullets that penetrated her right thigh,” Tahalil told police.

Shukri was taken to Medipal Hospital for treatment. Police assessment of the cartridges has shown that the robbers used a pistol.

Flying Squad has since been tasked to hunt for the suspects as forensic experts examine the shells.

URN