Losing treble-winning coach Hansi Flick might still be a far-off nightmare for Bayern Munich fans.

But overheated discussions about the future of the 55-year-old and the club’s risky cost-saving policy might deliver some glimpses into the Bavarians agitated mood ahead of the German Supercup against Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday evening.

Some fans and pundits fear Flick could soon be fed up with his side’s strategy to avoid costly transfers and follow what many call a healthy spending policy.

As rumors speak of Bayern having lost the race for their main right-back target Sergino Dest (Ajax) against Barcelona due to a better offer from the Spaniards, tensions have increased around the reigning German champions.

After Bayern had targeted the Dutch full-back for several months and Flick named the 19-year-old as his desired player the German record champions refused to increase its reported 20-million-euro offer. Barca is said to invest 25 million eruos plus a higher salary.

Reports about Javi Martinez, Mickael Cuisance and Alexander Nuebel possibly leaving after Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho have already left don’t make the situation easier for Hasan Salihamidzic.

As few as only six days remain for the Bavarian’s sports-director to satisfy Flick’s demands to fill up the gaps and provide satisfying answers.

Comments of team leaders indicate growing unrest in a squad that seems to fear their ambitions could be disappointed when trying to repeat some of last season’s success after winning the treble.

Among fans and pundits, it seems common sense that Bayern’s current squad is too small to talk about new titles. Top European sides are said to keep an eye on Flick despite his until 2023 running contract as the shooting star has proved his outstanding qualities.

The first defeat after a 32-game undefeated run in the league against Hoffenheim (4-1) has raised concerns that Bayern’s strict saving policy might endanger the team’s progress.

Vital performers such as Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller demanded new faces after admitting to be exhausted after an energy sapping 2019/2020 season.

The difficult negotiations with David Alaba are creating an unpleasant atmosphere. Bayern is said to have made an offer below the defenders demands and is risking losing one of its cornerstones in 2021 for free.

Salihamidzic seems to be facing a Herculean challenge to not only find a back-up for spearhead Lewandowski, an additional midfielder and a suitable full-back.

German record international Lothar Matthaeus recommended Hoffenheim striker Andre Kramaric. The 29-year-old Croatian forward has scored two goals when his side crushed the Bavarians last weekend.

Failing to do the job could mean that 43-year-old board member Salihamidzic has not only upset coach Flick but could be in danger of coming under fire from Bayern’s club leaders like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn.

