Amuru opts for irrigation schemes to mitigate flooding at Elegu town

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amuru district authorities plan to construct irrigation schemes and water dams along the banks of River Unyama to mitigate persistent flooding of Elegu Township along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

Elegu Town suffers devastating floods, which displaces hundreds of people whenever River Unyama bursts its banks. In 2018, Amuru district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Trade and Industries to widen the banks of River Unyama and improve the drainage system in Elegu Town with Shillings 1.8 billion funding from TradeMark East Africa to mitigate frequent flooding.

However, to date, the project has failed to kick off. Now, Michael Lakony, the Amuru district LC V Chairperson says plans are already underway for the construction of giant water dams along the river stretching from Opara Sub County Okidi, Pachilo and Lorikwor West Parishes in Attiak Sub County.

He explains that the dams will act as collection points for flood waters that have over the years caused lots of destruction in Elegu Township. The collected water will be used for irrigation. Lakony also disclosed that the district has signed an MOU with Attiak Sugar to facilitate the construction of another water dam in Pachilo to act as a collection point for Attiak Sugarcane plantation.

He says the district intends to divert over Shillings 70 billion that was meant for the construction of irrigation schemes in the district to the project since the community members have failed to offer land for the scheme. Kassim Kasule, the Lorikwor West-Ward Local Chairperson, says the regular flooding in Elegu Town has not only affected businesses and led to the destruction of properties but also caused the death of more than eight people.

Earlier on, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Geoffrey Osborn Oceng said that his office was still engaging with the Trade Ministry to fast track the construction of the drainage system. Lucy Akello, the Amuru district Woman Member of Parliament, says there is an urgent need to find a solution for the flooding in Elegu Town.

