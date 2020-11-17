Amuriat arrested in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been arrested. Amuriat was picked up by the police from Kitgum Matidi Sub County while on his way to campaign in Lamwo district.

Amuriat was from Kalongo town council in Agago district where his campaign was foiled by police on Monday evening for allegedly showing up past 6 pm. While at Kitgum Matidi Sub County, Amuriat came out of his vehicle to wave to his supporters.

Police responded by firing teargas to disrupt the procession, which had begun attracting numerous locals. The police commanded by both the Kitgum and Lamwo District Police Commanders Tommy Eyaku and Moses Akena respectively later picked up Amuriat and bundled him in a police vehicle before speeding off.

Amuriat was driven at breakneck speed through Kitgum Municipality in a bid to avoid his entourage and supporters from disrupting President, Yoweri Museveni’s campaign in Kitgum Municipality. Earlier, the police in consultation with the Electoral Commission diverted Amuriat from holding campaigns in Kitgum district where his schedule had collided with that of Museveni.

Amuriat was given a new campaign venue in the neighbouring Lamwo District and directed not to pass via Kitgum district. FDC officials were still engaged in heated negotiations with the police led by the Aswa River Region Police Commander, Ezekiel Emitu the release of Amuriat at Corner mission, about two and half kilometers outside of Kitgum Municipality by the time of publishing this story for.

URN