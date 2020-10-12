Amuriat appoints Biriggwa to head his presidential campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC Presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has appointed his former rival, Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa to head his campaign team ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking at the weekly FDC press briefing at the party headquarters, Amuriat said Biriggwa is the best suited to manage his campaigns because of his vast experience and passion he exhibited during their joint campaigns in the primaries for the FDC presidential candidate.

Amuriat also appointed the Rukungiri Municipality MP, Roland Kaginda as the National field coordinator and Albert Oduman Okello as the Executive director of his Campaign bureau to be set up next week.

He promised to name other members of his campaign team next week, saying they will also help fundraise for his campaign.

Biriggwa expressed gratitude to Amuriat for recognizing his potential, saying he hopes that he will incorporate some of the issues he raised during their campaign trail in his manifesto.

Amuriat scoffed at his critiques who are still questioning his ability to fit in Dr. Kizza Besigye’s shoes, saying that besides the fact that the party constitution requires Besigye to campaign for the party presidential candidate, he also trusts his potential to garner support across the country.

He said that all the signatures and required documentation for his nomination will be ready for submission to the Electoral Commission on Wednesday this week.

********

URN