Amolatar district starts disbursement of PDM funds

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amolatar district local government has started disbursing 4.1 billion Shillings meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

A total of 85 SACCOs have received different amounts. For instance, 3.1 billion Shillings was given to 55 SACCOs , 917 million shillings shared among 28 SACCOS while 15 million shillings was shared by two SACCO groups.

However, Alwala- acii did not receive funding.

Nawoya Bruno, the Chief Administrative Officer of Amolatar explained that there was a mismatch in their documents which was not rectified on time.

“The person who missed the money may think it is political but the system selects those who are within the 39% under tax economy. In the previous setting they gave 83 and then there are those two which had some challenges of supply number that were corrected and also sent and we had expected that all of them would be getting full amount today but money has not come.”

Samuel Egeru from Amiri-miri SACCO in Amiri-miri ward in Alebtong Town Council is optimistic that his piggery business will flourish since his group has received the PDM money.

Pamela Ayetu says she will venture into commercial Maize production.

Francis Okello Rwotlonyo, the Amolatar Resident District Commissioner said that the SACCOs and Individuals who received the money are genuine beneficiaries who were vetted.

In the current financial year, 2022/23, the government appropriated about 1 trillion Shillings for the PDM expected to focus more on agricultural enterprises such as coffee, beans, maize, dairy farming, and poultry keeping among others.

*****

URN