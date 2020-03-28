Americans plan evacuation flight out of Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The US. Embassy is liaising with the Ugandan government to allow a plane to land at and depart with its citizens from Entebbe International Airport in the next one week.

The US embassy confirmed in a statement that they are working with a private airline to have US citizens who wish to return home to get the opportunity.

The flight, the US embassy statement said, will be via an international routing to either JFK or IAD, with the option for onward domestic flights according to availability. The airline estimates the cost will be approximately $2500 per ticket for an itinerary terminating at IAD. The price may vary, depending on final destination.

The embassy also confirmed it will not be a U.S. government operated or funded flight, and its departure will depend on the airline getting sufficient passengers.

Uganda has banned all passenger planes arriving and leaving the country as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.