American talent show opens in East Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ‘East Africa’s Got Talent’ will kick off auditions in Kampala, Kigali, Nairobi and Dar-es-Salaam in search of amazing and extraordinary talent. It could be dancing, singing, performing magic, gymnastics name it.

The show is part of the “Got Talent” franchise started in 2014 by American filmmaker and producer Simon Cowell and will see acts ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous battle it out for a chance to be crowned the most talented East African.

Tanzanian media conglomerate, Clouds Media announced the inaugural season of East Africa’s Got Talent TV show to be shot in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The show will be adapted for the East African market in partnership with Freemantle SYCO and Rapid Blue Productions from South Africa.

“We are excited to bring this show to East Africa and give performers of any kind a chance to showcase their talent and tell the East African story through song, comedy, traditional music instruments and magic. We would like to thank Safaricom Mpesa for connecting people and all our other partners for coming on board and playing a part in discovering the next generation of talent from East Africa,” said Joseph Kusaga, CEO, Clouds Media International.

Auditions for the show will kick off in Kenya in May and in Uganda on May 19 at Pearl of Africa Hotel. The show, due to start in August this year, will have 10 episodes, with the semifinals and grand finalé shot live on location in Kenya.