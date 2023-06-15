Ambulance stolen in Kibaale

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown thugs have made off with an ambulance belonging to EMESCO Health Center IV in Kibaale town council. The stolen ambulance, a Land Cruiser registration number UBB 655K was stolen on Tuesday night.

The ambulance was under the care of Dr. Andrew Kasangaki, a staff of EMESCO Health Center, which belongs to Dr. Emmily Kugonza, the Buyanja county member of parliament when it was stolen.

Dr. Kasangaki had driven the ambulance and parked it at his residence for the night. The theft was discovered when Dr. Kasangaki’s wife, Juliet Nakasenge, went outside during the night and realized that the ambulance was missing.

The couple immediately reported the incident to the police. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed that a team of investigators from the flying squad has been deployed to track down the culprits and recover the stolen ambulance.

He says that they are working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the ambulance.

*****

URN