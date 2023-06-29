Ambassador Amoko speaks out on court ruling on Nebbi burial

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Ambassador James Idule-Amoko has accepted the court ruling directing the remains of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko to be buried in Nebbi District.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ambassador Amoko regretted events and what he terms as untruths that happened after the passing of her late wife Justice Arach, describing it as a rude awakening for the family and for the Madi Community.

“We are deeply saddened by many of the events since the passing of my late wife, Hon. Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko, and disappointed by the untruths that have been peddled by those we have lived with us as a family for generations. It has been a rude awakening for our family and for the Madi Community”, reads part of the statement.

His statement follows a court ruling on Tuesday by the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala that ordered that the late Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.

The ruling stems from a petition, in which the children and the deceased’s siblings sought an order restraining the Government and Ambassador Idule Amoko from receiving, transporting, and burying Stella Arach Amoko in Adjumani District.

According to Ambassador Amoko, the events have been a rude awakening for his family and for the Madi Community but, all that they want is for Arach to be buried in peace. He further notes that they will abide by the court’s directive.

“We the Madi people, and all those that know our family well, those standing with us in Uganda and in the diaspora, want one thing – that my late wife, Hon. Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko, may be laid to rest in peace. We shall abide by the Court ruling that directed that she be laid to rest at Jukia Hill Ward, Juba village, Nebbi district.”, ambassador Amoko noted.

Latest development indicates that the family of the late Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko in Nebbi has sent a delegation to Adjumani to meet their in-laws, the family of Ambassador James Idule Amoko over the burial arrangements.

Justice Amoko died on June 17 at Nakasero Hospital aged 69 years following a short illness.

****

URN