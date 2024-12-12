All set for the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) at Kampala Serena Hotel this Friday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa is set to host the third instalment of its annual Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) this Friday, December 13th, 2024.

The event will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel and will be a red carpet and black-tie affair, where outstanding performers in the marketing industry will be awarded under the theme, “Promoting sustainable Marketing.”

Evolve Africa, the UMEAS organisers, have orchestrated these awards for the last four years to cover every facet of the marketing profession, including sustainability, communications, digital, advertising, and public relations.

According to Shafique Ssemakula, the Evolve Africa Co-founder, this year’s UMEAS have explored how well brands, marketers, and their agency partners, leveraged different media channels, both digital and traditional, to create campaigns that made a powerful impact on their target audiences and businesses this year.

Come Friday 13th Dec 2024, winners from the 12 categories of the 4th edition of the UMEAS will be awarded at what has been labelled as the Marketers Biggest Night!

Selection of Friday’s awards winners is ongoing, and six-member spearheads it Marketing Council, which comprises renowned competent industry professionals, was selected based on leadership, contribution towards the profession, experience and academic qualification.

The Marketing Council also determined all nominations.

The public voting is still ongoing transparently on the UMEAS website, for six of the twelve categories of the UMEAS.

The public vote on the selected categories represented 40% of the final vote, while 60% stake resides with the Marketing Council.

“The goal of establishing a Marketing Council was to ensure professionalism through the entire course of the process, credibility, transparency and fairness,” Ssemakula remarked.

The distinguished Marketing council includes Dr Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbara Arimi and Jackie Namara. John Paul Okwi, the Marketing Council Lead noted that this year, the focus was centred on sustainability, as they looked at campaigns and projects that made good use of resources that were entrusted to marketers, and whether they made a return on investment sustainably.

The jury will be publishing a detailed report to explain their methodology for all stakeholders to review and understand why their brands will have performed the way they did.

Some of the top brands and agencies nominated under the 2024 UMEAS include; Uganda Breweries Ltd, Vivo Energy, I&M Bank Uganda, Johnnie Walker, Equity Bank, Stanbic Bank, and Total.

Energies Uganda, Pivot Media & Marketing, Centenary Bank, Pepsi, Tusker Lite, Zeus the Agency, CFAO Mobility, Guinness, Post Bank, Buzz Group Africa, Unilever, Metropolitan Republic, Uganda Waragi, among others.

The UMEAS will also present a Marketing Pioneer Award that shall be announced at the Awards Gala this Friday.

A corporate table at the event goes for Shs 2.5m, individual tickets are going for Shs 200,000, while CIM students will access the event at only Shs 150.000. Tickets can be booked by contacting 0703115242 / 0772358292.

The UMEAS 2024 are sponsored by: Uganda Breweries Ltd, Centenary Bank, and Crown Beverages. Ltd, NSSF, Equity Bank, Wango App, Kadanke Brand House, Matooke Republic, Kampala Serena, Vision Group and Radiocity97FM.