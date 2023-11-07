All set for Nyege Nyege, Kadaga to open 2023 festival,

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga is slated to officially open the eighth edition of the Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege festival on Thursday 9th November 2023 in Jinja.

The festival that runs up to 12th November, is being held in partnership with the city of Jinja. According to Jinja officials, this is to maximise the opportunities that will accrue to the city, its people, and the region of Busoga.

Kadaga has previously been recognised by the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Wilberforce Gabula IV for her support towards the development and promotion of Busoga Kingdom affairs in the country and on the global scene.

She has stressed that Nyege Nyege is the only festival that earns both direct and indirect incomes for traders within the Busoga subregion and further called upon the people of Busoga to always promote their heritage with pride .

Since its start in 2015, the festival has documented and promoted the traditional musical heritage of Uganda – becoming one of the country’s biggest examples of cultural or festival tourism and attracting thousands of local, regional, and international visitors to Jinja and the wider Busoga region every year. Organises say approximately 13,000 attended in 2019 and approximately 15,000 in 2022.

This year’s edition will be held at a combined space of about 50 acres covering the Source of the Nile; Jinja Showgrounds; Jinja Golf Course and; Source Gardens and will feature a dedicated Kingdom Stage with traditional performances from over 25 artists from Busoga.

These include Crazy MC, Skool Feez, Cool Demus, Swabra Kiss, Street 5 and many more.

The festival is sponsored by Uganda Waragi – a product of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) – which is popularly known as the Spirit of Uganda and “recognises and celebrates all the things that are uniquely and authentically Ugandan.”