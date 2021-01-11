All judges may be called upon to hear election petitions; 127 on standby

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Judges in all courts across the country are to put aside all they have been handling and give attention to disputes that may arise from the forth-coming elections.

Speaking to Journalists in Kampala, Jamson Karemani, the Judiciary Spokesperson, said when it comes to election petitions, all judges from divisions like criminal and civil, among others will be called upon to come and beef-up the manpower for handling petitions.

“They will be sent all over the country to go and handle petition in different areas,” said Karemani.

He noted that the Judiciary of Uganda is now prepared to handle all disputes that may arise from the forthcoming elections and appealed to all those engaging in the exercise to respect the rule of law while resting assured that the courts will be there to handle all the grievances that may arise, and this will be done in fair and timely manner.

Karemani said all election petitions and grievances will be received at the court registries located in the areas where the voting exercise will be conducted.

Karemani said across the country, at least forty-three chief magistrates, fifty-seven high court judges, sixteen court of appeal justices and eleven justices from the supreme court – a total of 127 – have been trained, given all the requirements needed in order to execute grievances arising during and after elections.

Giving an example, Karemani said that in case of the parliamentary and local council elections issues arising out of these will require someone to go to the high court and cases for the presidential elections will be handled from the supreme court.

He noted that as judges turn to election petitions, delays of other ordinary cases are expected but everyone will have to bear with it because the constitution requires them to put aside all other businesses for purposes of disposing these petitions.

During 2016 elections, available documents show that over 200 petitions were registered and according to Karemani, most were disposed but are still pending in the court of Appeal.

