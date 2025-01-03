Alien Skin drags Pallaso to police for theft, malicious damage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The clash between the two local musicians Patrick Mulwana aka Alien Skin and Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has taken another twist. This is after Alien Skin dragged Pallaso to Katwe police station on accusations of stealing his six million shillings and destroying five cars.

On Wednesday, while at the New Year’s Day Mpele festival, Alien Skin and his gang forcefully dragged Pallaso off the stage and punched him.

On Thursday, Pallaso and his gang raided Alien Skin’s home in Makindye barely 10 hours after the confrontation at Buloba. In the videos and images circulating on social media, Pallaso is seen commanding his gang as they damage property.

To survive Pallaso’s wrath, Alien Skin according to the witness hid in the ceiling and was later seen in the video emerging after Pallaso and his group had gone.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, confirmed that Alien Skin later dragged Pallaso to the police and cases of money theft, destruction of five vehicles, and shattered building glasses were recorded.

“Police in Katwe are investigating a case of suspected aggravated robbery and malicious damage that occurred at Kizungu zone, Makindye Division, Kampala District. The incident was reported by Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, a 28-year-old musician and resident of Kizungu zone. The victims have been identified as Nyanzi Joseph, Mugabi Julius, and Becker,” Onyango said.

Police said the suspects, including Mayanja Pius, alias Pallaso, and others, allegedly committed the crimes on January 2, 2025. Onyango said Alien Skin said Pallaso and his gang were armed with pangas, pit axes, hammers, and stones.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the reporter and the suspect disagreed while performing at a venue in Buloba, Wakiso District. The dispute escalated, leading to the attack on Alien Skin’s residence,” Onyango said.

Pallaso, according to Alien Skin, raided their residence at approximately 3 am and the second attack was at 9:00 am on the same day, resulting in significant damage to property. The two members of Alien Skin’s gang allegedly injured by Pallaso’s gang are currently receiving treatment at Kiruddu Hospital.

Earlier on, Minister for Youth and Children, Balaam Barugahara, who is also a renowned music promoter, asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba, to intervene before the musician clashes get out of hand.

In response, the IGP office has issued stern warnings against musician gangs and warned that they are not above the law and it is time for the police to take action. However, Ugandans have accused the police of double standards.

They agreed that police did not take any action when Alien Skin raided the offices of the National Unity Platform (NUP) about a fortnight ago.

The raid on NUP’s offices came weeks after Alien Skin and gang raided Nsambya hospital, and beat up security guards and medical workers. Before attacking Pallaso, Alien Skin’s gang punched several people at Buganda Kingdom end of end-of-year fete known as Nkuuka.

Several people lost their wallets and mobile phones to Alien Skin’s gang at Nkuuka and the same happened at Buloba as they clashed with the Pallaso group.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said 30 suspects were arrested at Nkuuka for causing unnecessary commotion but it is not clear whether they are members of Alien Skin’s gang.

