Alebtong Health Centre IV receives theater equipment worth Sh21M

Alebtong , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alebtong HC-IV in Alebtong district has received a donation of theater equipment worth 21 million Uganda shillings from Stanbic Bank Uganda.

The donation comprises of an adjustable operating and delivery bed, a theater operation table and 100 boxes of mama kits which were immediately distributed to expectant mothers who had gone for Antenatal services at the facility on Friday.

The facility lacked equipment such as theater operating tables and lamps, laparotomy set, and patient monitors although in a month. The facility carries out over 25 caesarian section deliveries conducted in the current ill-equipped theater in a month and handles over 4000 Out Patient (OPD) attendances and delivers.

Dr. Tony Odung, the District Health Officer said the district has lost mothers on referrals due to lack of theater equipment. He thanked Stanbic Bank and tasked the team to consider doing more saying a lot is still lacking.

Tich Makonese, the Executive Head Insurance and Asset Monitoring at Stanbic Bank explained that in Stanbic Bank, October is a month of love that is why they are supporting the mothers in order to develop the country.

Habib Abubakar, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer said the donation has helped in addressing the major gaps in the health department.

Similarly, David Kennedy Odongo, the district chairperson believes the donation which has supported the district budget will help in improving service delivery especially to the expectant mothers. He called on the medical workers to ensure safe usage of the equipment to improve service delivery.

The chairperson also used the opportunity to encourage mothers to endeavor to deliver at the health facility and tip them on the benefits of having a few children.

Alebtong HCIV did not participate in the recently concluded surgical camp organized by the Association of Surgeons because it lacked vital theater equipment.

