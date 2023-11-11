Alebtong farmers receive hand held tractors

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries has distributed hand-held tractors and other agricultural implements in Alebtong District.

The program has been piloted in Ajuri county, where the ministry delivered and handed over eight tractors to eight sub-counties of Abako, Amugo, Omoro, Angetta, Adwir, Awei, Amugu, and Amugu Town Council.

Other tractors and farm implements will be stationed at the regional mechanization centers from where farmers in need can easily access them.

The hand-held tractor which has the capacity to plough three acres of land using three liters of fuel (diesel) per day can also be used to pump water for irrigation, and a milling component is attached to it and it can also be used for trenching.

Alex Birungi, an engineering assistant at MAAIF explained that the program targets smallholder farmers and farmer groups to help them improve land preparation and eventually improve production.

According to Birungi, MAAIF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the farmer groups to ensure that the tractors are handled, used and maintained well as prescribed by the manufacturer.

Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, also the Ajuri County MP implored farmers to embrace technological advancements in agriculture that complement other government efforts.

Dorcus Acen, the Alebtong District Woman MP believes that with the equipment, farmers will be able to boost their production which is another pillar of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

David Ojom, the Amugu sub-county Chairperson said that farmers in the area have been struggling to increase production due to the use of rudimentary method of ploughing.

Currently, there is an agricultural mechanization center established at Agwata in Dokolo district serving Lango, Acholi, and West Nile sub-regions.

******

URN