Albertine Police tasked on professionalism

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in the Albertine region have been asked to exhibit a high level of professionalism and discipline.

Vincent Mwesige, the Albertine Region Police Commander-RDC while presiding over the pipping ceremony for the recently promoted police officers in the region, said that members of the public have lost trust in the police force. He called upon the promoted officers to work at improving the image of the police force before the public.

Mwesige said that the public will only give respect to the Police when the institution conducts itself in a professional manner.

He tasked the promoted officers to be self-driven and have a positive attitude towards serving the country saying the new ranks come with new challenges and added responsibility.

According to Mwesige, the promoted officers were awarded and recognized by the police’s top management due to their tireless hard work, high level of dedication in serving the force, and discipline exhibited in the execution of their various assigned duties.

Mwesige said the police management is in plans of providing decent accommodation for police officers is catered for rapidly as soon as possible.

Badru Mugabi, the Hoima Resident City Commissioner-RCC tasked the promoted officers to work at preventing and detecting crime, keeping law and order, ensure appropriate maintenance of overall security and public safety in the country.

In the recently announced promotion in the Uganda Police Force, a total of 136 officers in the Albertine were awarded various ranks.

They include 6 officers who were promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police-SP to Senior Superintendent of Police-SSP, 25 officers who were promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of police-ASP to Superintendent of police-SP while 94 were promoted to the rank of Inspectorate of police, among others.