THIS WEEK: Airtel’s Yoola Amajja promo excites

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ongoing Airtel Uganda’s Yoola Amajja promotion is exciting and gaining more popularity amongst Ugandans, according to Richard Yego, the head of Airtel money.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second draw held at their headquarters in Kampala on Nov. 17, Yego said the company was recording more participants in the draw that has already recorded 10 winners since Nov.1 when it started. It will last 90 days.

“The campaign is giving back to customers; it is also promoting financial inclusion,” Yego said. On Nov. 17, three winners grabbed cash– Boniface Kiiza (Shs 1.3 million), Samuel Nduga (Shs 1.3 million) and Suzan Wabwire (Shs 1.7 million). To take part in the Yoola Amajja promotion, Airtel money customers must dial *185# on their phones and carry out at least three transactions weekly to stand a chance to win something in the 90 days promotion.