Airtel Uganda rallies Ugandan media to join fight against HIV/AIDS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has today rallied Ugandan Media to join the fight against HIV/AIDS by taking part in the upcoming Kabaka Birthday Run slated for Sunday 16th April 2023.

The Run is the biggest platform for millions of Ugandans across the country to take part in a noble cause that aims to reduce public health challenges like ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, fistula, and sickle cell.

This year, the Kabaka Birthday Run is in its 10th year since it was initiated in 2023 to celebrate the life of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II of Buganda.

Head Brand and Communication at Airtel Uganda Noela Byuma said, “We call upon our media partners to join in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDs by taking part in the upcoming marathon. Our media partners have played a great role in telling the Kabaka Birthday Run story since its inception, 10 years ago.”

She added, “I call upon you to join me in congratulating His Majesty the Kabaka upon his birthday celebration. I’m humbled by his gesture of using this celebration as a platform to support the efforts to End HIV/AIDS by 2030”

Byuma recognized the role of Buganda Kingdom in spearheading positive social impact initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, Masaza Cup, among other activities that continue to transform the lives of many. He encouraged Ugandans to come out in big numbers to support this noble cause of creating HIV/AIDs awareness drive by purchasing a kit for themselves and their loved ones.

The running kits worth Ushs 20,000/- include a vest, a water bottle and cap. These can be purchased at select Airtel shops like; New Park Kyaggwe Road, Shoprite building on Ben Kiwanuka and Thobani Centre.

Alternatively, one can use Airtel Money by dialing *185#, select payments, enter the amount plus their PIN to confirm the payment and then pick their Kit at the mentioned points.

