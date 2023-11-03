Airtel Uganda provides special platform for Busoga Kingdom Royal wedding

Airtel Uganda extends Support to Busoga Kingdom to Aid the Preparation of the Upcoming Royal Wedding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s first 5G Network has today announced its support for the Busoga Kingdom in aiding the preparation of the upcoming royal wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, Gabula Nadiope IV, slated for 18th November 2023.

During a media briefing held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Airtel Uganda revealed its support and encouraged well-wishers and the general public to use the Airtel Money platform to support the noble cause.

“We are a culturally-aware institution that celebrates diversity. The royal wedding is a rite of passage of the heritage of the Busoga Kingdom that has lasted centuries. We are proud to be associated with this year’s royal wedding of the Kyabazinga and Inebantu. We believe this partnership opens more opportunities for the transformation of the lives of the Kyabazinga’s subjects, many of whom are our loyal customers,” said, Japhet Aritho MD at Airtel Money Uganda.

He added, “Over the years, Airtel Uganda has received overwhelming support from Busoga, and it is during such times that we can reciprocate by supporting significant occasions like the upcoming royal wedding which is a monumental event in the Kingdom’s history.”

The General public and well-wishers have been encouraged to support the initiative by making their contribution through Airtel Money which offers secure, convenient, accessible, and affordable mobile financial services by dialing *185*9# with Airtel Money Merchant code 4360000.

Busoga Kingdom 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Osman Noor, welcomed Airtel Uganda’s support and appreciated the telecom for backing the Kingdom as it makes back-end preparations to aid a jovial and successful ceremony.

“In closing, let us embrace this love story as a source of unity and inspiration. Let it remind us that, like the Busoga Kingdom, we can achieve great things when we come together with a shared purpose. We invite you all to join us on this journey, not merely as witnesses, but as active participants in the celebration of love, culture, and unity.” Aritho concluded.