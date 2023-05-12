Airtel announces introduction of eSIM in Uganda

Customers can now use two numbers without needing two handsets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has today announced the launch of eSIM (embedded SIM) – a digital SIM that enables customers to access the same functionality as someone using a physical SIM.

The eSIM offers several benefits over the traditional SIM cards as it is quick and simple to set up online

According to Airtel Uganda’s Head of Data, Devices, and New product development Joweria Nabakka, eSIM is planet-friendly (plastic free/zero carbon emission), and provides an easy extra line as you can use two numbers without needing two phones/handsets.

“You no longer need to fear damaging or losing your SIM card and If you are a frequent traveler, you will find the eSIM very convenient for switching network operators at a much easier rate, ” Nabakka said.

During the launch, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “With the introduction of eSIM in Uganda, Airtel continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving customers much convenience and flexibility while championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life simple.”

Activating an eSIM

The eSIM service is now available on the Airtel network and customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards to eSIM will need to ensure they have a compatible device by dialing *#06#, obtain the required QR code and be guided through a SIM Swap process by some Airtel service personnel.

“Customer expectations are changing, and we are confident that our customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers. Mobile users reward digital convenience therefore as a business we shall continue enabling digital transformation to deliver the full customer experience,” said Airtel Uganda’s Head of Data, Devices, and New product development Nabakka.

“To get an eSIM, visit any Airtel shop and our team will walk you through the process of setting up your eSIM using the QR code,” she said.

Airtel Uganda, a leading provider of telecommunications in Uganda, continues to introduce exciting new products and services for its customers, ensuring seamless and affordable services to all.