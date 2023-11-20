Agago residents say land marked by NFA as forest reserve is theirs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a heated protest on Sunday evening, hundreds of residents stormed the Lira Kato Sub County offices in Agago district, destroying 59 concrete markers owned by the National Forestry Authority (NFA). These markers were intended for placement within an area claimed to be part of the Lapono forest reserve under the Aswa Range.

The residents, angered by the NFA’s plan, sought an explanation from Agago North Member of Parliament, John Amos Okot. Gathering initially at Lira Kato Trading Centre, they unanimously decided to dismantle the markers stored at the sub-county offices, alleging that these actions by the NFA posed a threat to their way of life.

They reported unusual activities. This includes unidentified individuals collecting soil samples, alleged soldiers deployed in disputed areas marked as part of the Lapono Game and forest reserves, and visits by people claiming affiliation with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

During the meeting, attended by MP Okot and local leaders, the community expressed strong discontent with both the NFA and Agago district officials.

They condemned the intended planting of markers, denouncing it as a government ploy to claim their land under the disguise of establishing a forest reserve that they believe doesn’t exist in the area.

Two residents Wilson Okello and Patrick Ojok highlighted broader issues, criticizing the government’s failure to address challenges related to Karamojong cattle rustlers and poverty in the region.

John Okot Amos, the Agago North County Member of Parliament, echoed the community’s concerns, emphasizing the lack of formal engagement with locals regarding the area’s classification as a forest and wildlife reserve. He pledged to bring the community’s grievances to the attention of parliament for resolution.

However, both the Resident District Commissioner of Agago, Nabinson James Kidega, and Agago district chairperson, Leonard Ojok, claimed unawareness of the actions attributed to the NFA, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and purported Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources personnel.

URN