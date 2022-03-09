Agago, Kitgum districts recruit arrow boys to counter cattle rustlers

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Agago and Kitgum District Security Committees have recruited arrow boys to guard the locals and their animals against the increasing Karamojong attacks. In the past months, residents and local leaders in both districts have been requesting the government to revive and arm vigilante groups in areas frequented by the Karamojong cattle rustlers.

The local leaders blame the increase in cattle raids on the withdrawal of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit personnel-ASTU to aid the disarmament exercise in the Karamoja sub-region. Following the request, the Chief of Defence Forces-CDF-Wilson Mbadi visited Agago and Kitgum districts on February 21st and 28th respectively to find a lasting solution to the problems caused by the rustlers in the Acholi sub-region.

Beatrice Akori, the Agago Woman Member of Parliament who attended both meetings says the CDF gave the affected districts a go-ahead to recruit ex-servicemen to counter the attacks by the rustlers. Akori says that the ex-servicemen will provide a temporary solution to the problem as the UPDF works out a long-term strategy for the Karamojong problem.

In Agago district, the most affected are Adilang, Omiya Pachwa, Muto town council, Paimol sub-county and Lapono sub-county. Richard Ngomkura, the LC III chairperson of Paimol and Omiya Pacwa sub counties in Agago district, says the arrow boys who were recruited on Tuesday will be deployed in all the parishes in the six most affected sub-counties.

Ngomkura says since the year began, the rustlers have raided more than 100 cows and more than 200 goats from the district. He requests those in charge to expedite the training of the arrow boys, saying the Karamojong attacks are becoming unbearable.

The Orom sub-county LC 3 chairperson, Johnson Toodera Acellam told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that in Kitgum district, the arrow boys were recruited from Orom, Orom East, Kiteny, Namokora North, Namokora sub-counties and Namokora town council.

Toodera says he could not disclose the number of recruits for security reasons, but says he is confident that the number is adequate enough to give a lasting solution to problems caused by the Karamojong in the affected areas.

According to Toodera, the warriors have since January this year to date looted 86 cows, 643 goats and killed four civilians. He says three of the victims have grave injuries and two women were raped. One of them died while being raped.

Christopher Obol Arwai, the LCV Kitgum district confirmed the development but also declined to declare the number of recruits. Obol however says the arrow boys will be given crude weapons and not guns. The arrow boys consist of retired servicemen, youth, and ex-combatants who were disbanded by the government in the early 2000s.

URN