African Talent Company and Mastercard Foundation boost youth jobs across the continent

Abuja, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Talent Company (TATC), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is expanding its successful youth employment programs from Nigeria into East Africa, aiming to create more job opportunities for young people across the continent.

Since 2020, TATC’s Jobberman Nigeria, working with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works Strategy, has made a significant impact. They have trained over 2.4 million young Nigerians and helped more than 600,000 find jobs, focusing on inclusive and dignified work.

This partnership used a data-driven, community-based approach and simple digital tools to reach many young people aged 18 to 35, especially those in underserved communities.

Recently in Nigeria, Jobberman held a roundtable discussion in Abuja called the Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts (TEIMC) Roundtable. This event highlighted the employment challenges faced by some of the continent’s most vulnerable youth: women in disadvantaged communities, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The roundtable brought together leaders from government, civil society, technology companies, and the private sector to address the barriers these groups face in finding jobs. Hilda Kabushenga, CEO of The African Talent Company, stated, “Technology can and must be a force for inclusion, not division. As the world of work evolves, we must ensure that no one is left behind. These conversations are about equity, access, and opportunity.”

The event also launched a new report, “Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts.” The report found that while 72% of Nigerian employers don’t actively try to hire inclusively, digital tools and remote work are creating new chances for underserved populations.

Notably, 55% of PWDs and 44% of displaced women surveyed had found some work, mostly through self-employment in creative media and agriculture.

Rosy Fynn, Country Director for Mastercard Foundation Nigeria, emphasized the importance of this focus: “Inclusion is not a side conversation, it is the main agenda. We must design systems where marginalised groups are not just considered, but centred.” The recommendations from this roundtable will help guide future programs and employer training aimed at inclusive employment.

Axel Konjack, Head of Global Marketplaces and Member of the Ringier Group Executive Board, added, “Africa is home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing workforce, and that presents both an incredible opportunity and a responsibility. If we want to build a truly inclusive global economy, we must invest in equipping young Africans with the skills, tools and access they need to thrive in the evolving labour market.”

Building on their success in Nigeria, TATC and the Mastercard Foundation are now bringing their impact activities to East Africa through BrighterMonday Kenya and BrighterMonday Uganda. Recently, BrighterMonday Kenya hosted its first Career Clinic in Kakuma, working with the Amahoro Coalition, to help over 200 displaced youth with job readiness, mentorship, skills training, and discussions on preparing for digital jobs. Similarly, in Kampala, BrighterMonday Uganda hosted a Career Clinic that gathered government and private sector leaders. Young job seekers received CV reviews, coaching, and digital skills training, showing the initiative’s commitment to practical job preparation.

Hilda Kabushenga concluded, “This expansion reflects our belief that every young African, regardless of circumstance, deserves the opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood. The partnership in Nigeria has laid a strong foundation, but the real work has just begun.”