African leadership institute revamps parliamentary scorecard

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Leadership Institute (AFLI) is reviving the Parliamentary Performance scorecard after nine years in limbo.

The scorecard was first published in 2007, analyzing the performance of each legislator in both committee sittings and Plenary. But the second edition of the scorecard which was due to be released in January 2011 was delayed after disagreements that it could be used as a witch-hunting tool for the MPs, who were campaigning for another term in office. It did not see the light of the day.

But the scorecard is now back, with an edition expected to be released in January 2020, according to David Pulkol, the head of the African Leadership Institute.

Pulkol told a sensitization meeting with journalists at the City Royale Hotel in Bugolobi that although the initial reports received hostility from MPs, they represented the true picture of the performance of Ugandan MPs at the time, with exact statistics of attendance and data from the Hansard of Parliament.

He adds that this time around, the institute will assess Parliament as an institution, weighting its contribution to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals and implementation of National Development Plans among others.

According to Pulkol, they will put in place recommendations to enable Parliament and MPs do their jobs better, but also a measure to have citizens become part of the process.

Pulkol says they are in the process of getting approval from Parliament as Partners in the projects.

******

URN