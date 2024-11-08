Africa Youth Employment Clock launched in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Data Lab, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has today (Nov.7) launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock, an innovative tool designed to track youth job growth and project employment trends through 2030.

This initiative aligns with the Mastercard Foundation’s goal of enabling 30 million young Africans to secure dignified, meaningful employment by 2030. The Clock aims to democratize data and inform decisions in both public and private sectors.

Speaking at the launch (https://africayouthjobs.io/), Joyce Ssebugwawo, Uganda’s State Minister for ICT, commended the World Data Lab and Mastercard Foundation for developing this tool, stating that “the government recognizes youth unemployment as a critical issue and data-driven solutions are essential for guiding policy in sectors with potential opportunities for young people.”

Ssebugwawo emphasized the government’s openness to data analytics initiatives that identify skills gaps and align training programs with labor market needs, ensuring that youth acquire relevant skills. By utilizing data from educational institutions, employers, and online learning platforms, the government can drive targeted training programs to meet specific industry requirements, ultimately enhancing youth employability.

Experts believe data-driven insights can empower the government and other stakeholders to develop solutions for youth initiatives that foster job creation and economic opportunities. Providing young people with access to business intelligence tools, analytics training, and data on promising business models could generate jobs in fields like digital services, agriculture, and renewable energy—industries with demonstrated growth potential.

According to the World Data Lab, Uganda’s youth employment is primarily in agriculture, much of which is informal. Approximately 36% of employed individuals live in poverty, based on the international poverty line of $1.90 (purchasing power parity). Current data (2023) reveals Uganda has 11.5 million young workers: 7.2 million (63%) in agriculture, 1.0 million (9%) in industry, and 3.3 million (28%) in services. Of the total, only 1.2 million (11%) work in the formal sector, while 10.3 million (89%) work informally.