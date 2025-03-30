Africa CDC: Mpox deaths reach 1,724 in Africa since 2024

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA | Xinhua | The death toll from Africa’s ongoing mpox outbreak has reached 1,724 since the beginning of 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing on Thursday evening, Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff and head of the Executive Office at the Africa CDC, said that the African continent has reported 111,291 mpox cases since the start of 2024. Of these, 25,902 were confirmed, and about 1,724 related deaths were recorded.

Data from the African Union’s specialized healthcare agency showed that last week alone, the continent reported 3,323 new cases, including 925 confirmed ones and 24 new related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Africa CDC has expressed concern over the challenges in addressing the mpox outbreak in conflict-affected areas of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where clashes have intensified in recent weeks between the DRC army and the March 23 Movement rebels.

The DRC, currently the epicenter of the mpox outbreak in Africa, reported 2,451 cases in the past week, including 312 confirmed cases and three fatalities, according to the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict is severely hindering the response to the mpox outbreak, disrupting laboratory services and hampering testing and reporting efforts.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Last month, the Africa CDC announced that the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. The agency initially declared the mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security in mid-August last year. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization also designated the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern. ■