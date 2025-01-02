AfDB President Adesina receives ‘African of the Decade Award’

Rabat, Morocco | RONALD MUSOKE | Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), was recently honored with the “African of the Decade” award at the 2024 Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco.

The prestigious award, presented by Rakesh Wahi, Chairman of the ABN Group, recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on Africa’s socio-economic development.

The citation, read by CNBC Africa Chief Editor Godfrey Mutizwa, praised Dr. Adesina for his ethical leadership and innovative solutions to Africa’s pressing challenges, particularly through the AfDB’s High5 strategic priorities. These priorities— lighting up and powering Africa, integrating the continent, and improving the quality of life for Africans— have underpinned his tenure.

Dr. Adesina, set to conclude his 10-year term as AfDB president in 2025, has been pivotal in transforming Africa’s development landscape. Under his leadership, the AfDB has attracted global investments and improved the lives of millions. Notably, the bank’s projects have provided electricity to 18 million people, improved agricultural technologies for 14 million, and expanded access to finance, transport, and sanitation for millions more.

His leadership in forging a partnership with the World Bank to provide electricity to 300 million Africans further solidified his legacy. Additionally, Adesina’s role as Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister was instrumental in revolutionizing the country’s agricultural sector, notably through the implementation of the innovative electronic wallet system for farmers.

During his presidency, the AfDB maintained AAA ratings for five consecutive years, secured a U.S. $7.6 billion pledge to support low-income countries, and launched a U.S. $3 billion COVID-19 social bond. These achievements demonstrate his commitment to Africa’s growth and resilience.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Adesina dedicated the award to the people of Africa, affirming his unwavering commitment to the continent. “God did not make a mistake when he made me an African, and I will do all I can, to my final breath, for Africa,” he said.