ADF night raids could be ploy to divert UPDF/FADRC operations: UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The attack by Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels on Nobili and its surrounding area could be diversionary, according to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF and Congolese forces, which are conducting joint operations against the terror group.

On Wednesday night, suspected ADF rebels killed dozens of civilians in Kamango, Nobili, and Njapande in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. The attack comes two months after UPDF and FARDC launched a military offensive against the rebels.

URN has seen gruesome pictures of children and women with split throats and missing heads and private parts. Many more have fled their homes to neighboring Bundibugyo district. UPDF says that the attack could be a ploy by the rebels to divert UPDF/FARDC from pursuing them into Virunga forest and focus attention on the border.

Maj. Peter Mugisa, the spokesperson of Operation Shujja, says that if UPDF/FADRC drawback to protect the border points, this could give the group room to get back to their camps. He says UPDF is doing all it can to prevent ADF infiltrators from causing havoc against Ugandans. Mugisa says that they are not allowing in all refugees before they start screening them.

More than 1000 Congolese asylum seekers had been registered at Busunga border point in Bundibugyo district by midday on Thursday. They are being received by UPDF and humanitarian agencies.

Richard Kasereka who fled from Nobili told URN that they started hearing gunshots from a distance at around 7:00pm before gunmen raided their town. He confirmed to URN that the rebels butchered several people and shot others.

“The group surrounded the town and the whole village here, people here were murdered and those who were lucky managed to jump onto vehicles and ran towards Uganda side….” said Kasereka.

Fifi Masuka, who fled from Kamanago told URN that she managed to escape with his family but they could not carry any household items. She says the suspected rebels were shooting at random and asking residents to stay inside their houses.

“We are very tired and weary because we ran out of our houses the moment we heard gunshots…” said Masuka.

The authorities plan to transfer the refugees to Bubukwanga transit camp.

URN