Acting Arua DHO killed by mob

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mob in Ajia Sub County Arua District has killed the acting District Health Officer for Arua District Paul Bishop Drileba.

According to information obtained, Paul Bishop Drileba went to survey his land in Ojibari village early Saturday at 9 a.m., which he purchased in September. He was accompanied by seven other people, including a surveyor, to fix mark stones.

However, as soon as they started surveying, they were surrounded by a mob of over 100 people armed with pangas, arrows and bows.

Swaib Toko, the RDC Arua district who rushed to the scene confirmed the murder of Drileba and told URN that the angry mob started cutting Drileba and the Surveyor with pangas as the others fled. Toko added that Drileba was cut on the head, back and neck until he died. At the same time, the surveyor whose name could not readily be established escaped with injuries together with his machine to a nearby trading centre,

The body of Drileba was taken to Arua Regional referral hospital for post mortem Information URN obtained from Ajia indicates that all the occupants of Ojibari village have fled with their animals and property after the incident.

