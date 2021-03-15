Acholi MPs blundered endorsing Oulanyah for speakership -LOP

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition in Parliament -LOP, Betty Aol Ocan has distanced herself from the Acholi Parliamentary Group -APG’s endorsement of Jacob Oulanyah for Speakership of the eleventh parliament.

Aol told URN during an interview on Sunday from Gulu City that it was not right for the APG leader make a decision without consent of his members or the executives.

She said that she was not and will not be part of the endorsement pointing out that it depicts tribalism, polarization and taking sides which is not necessary for the functioning of a parliament.

Aol who also subscribes to the group said that she had a discussion with the APG Chairperson Phillips Polly Ojara Okin over the endorsement but unfortunately he told her that he was ‘’trapped’’ by people he did not disclose.

The LOP`s statement comes after the APG Chairperson Philips Polly Ojara Okin early this month declared during a press conference from Gulu City that they have endorsed the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah for Speakership of the eleventh parliament.

Okin who was flanked by fourteen newly elected legislators from the Region said that he had consulted with the Acholi MPs, religious and cultural leaders including Oulanyah himself before the decision was made.

He explained that they resolved to endorse Oulanyah because of his competence, humility, honesty, objectivity, brotherhood and capability to steer the eleventh parliament.

But Aol noted that power to make decisions on behalf of APG is not vested in the Chairperson alone but the members and the executive, and she wondered if the endorsement was a slip of tongue by Okin.

She added that while the Acholi MPs may feel right to support the son of the land, it will be a great disservice to him as it attaches him to tribal sentiment.

Aol is the second legislator from Acholi to denounce Oulanyah`s endorsement by APG.

Last week the Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya who is also the APG General Secretary denied being part of the decision noting that it triggers sectarian and tribal politics especially if the successful candidate doesn`t receive support from Acholi legislators.

Oulanyah is seeking to unseat his boss, Rebecca Kadaga in the forthcoming speaker`s race. The two have already declared their interests to run for the same office come May this year.

URN