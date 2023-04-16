Acholi Cultural Institution backs campaign against commercial charcoal trade

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi Cultural Institution has supported campaigns being undertaken by political leaders and community vigilantes to curb commercial trade and transportation of charcoal.

Former Aruu County legislator Samuel Odonga Otto and Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP last month launched a campaign to intercept charcoal trucks plying the region in a bid to curb the charcoal trade.

The duo accuses law enforcement authorities of aiding the charcoal trade despite a ban issued by the Ministry of Environment stopping the issuance of documents facilitating the commercial production, trade, and transportation of charcoal.

Police however warned the legislators and other vigilantes to desist from taking the law into their hands by intercepting trucks and mobilizing locals to loot charcoal.

Ambrose Olaa, the institution’s Prime Minister in a statement on Thursday however said the civic response in protecting the environment must be sustained as no other mechanism seems to be working for the region.

“The security networks are advised to work with these civic vigilantes rather than act suspiciously against them. Any action against the vigilantes is counterproductive and only plays into the hands of the violators,” says Olaa.

Olaa was however quick to deny claims that the statement could likely incite locals into harming those involved in the illegal trade in charcoal.

According to Olaa, the region is currently witnessing a rapid degradation of the natural tree covers which if left unchecked in the 10 ten years will see 90 percent of the region’s forest cover lost.

In light of the growing vice, Olaa said the government should develop and enact robust energy policies and laws that diminish reliance on charcoal as a major source of energy by the population and for certain industries.

“It’s through this that the demand for charcoal will drop and hence leaving no need to cut trees for charcoal. Deliberate efforts by the government and the population must be committed to replanting trees, especially in degraded areas. programs to allow for natural regeneration of forest cover be promoted and supported,” Reads parts of the statement.

Olaa said the Chiefs in Acholi have since directed that no tree should be cut for large-scale commercial charcoal burning adding that no charcoal for commercial purposes should leave Acholi Sub-region.

On Tuesday, the Police in Gulu City arrested Olanya over allegations of inciting locals to intercept and loot charcoal. He was however released on bond hours after interrogation and charged with incitement.

Last week, Odonga Otto told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they will continue with their civic action against illegal charcoal businesses in the region while implementing the charcoal trade ban.

Otto who has formed Ribbe Pi Paco (RPP), an environmental youth advocacy and activism group says they intend to incorporate all the local leaders in the region in the fight against commercial charcoal production and trade.

The Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II while meeting legislators from the region at his palace late last month called on Acholi leaders to unite in the fight against tree felling for charcoal.

Rwot Acana said only a few leaders had taken up the mantle to act on the vice which is already leaving the region bare despite an active ban on the charcoal trade.

According to the Global Forest Watch report, the Gulu district alone lost 38.7kha of tree cover, equivalent to a 6.2 percent decrease in tree cover from 2001 to 2021, with the largest portion of the forest cover destroyed for charcoal production and timber.

*****

URN