Absa Bank Uganda, KH3 to continue championing girl education with 3rd Absa KH3-7 Hills Run

🔵 Venue: Kololo Airstrip

🔵 Distance: 21km (covering the seven hills of Kampala); 10km run; 5km CEO Fun run

🔵Prizes:

o Four tickets to the prestigious Run Your City Series in South Africa for top finishers of the 21km distance (determined by timed kits).

o A land title for the top finisher.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Uganda, in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, have set March 16, 2025 as the date for the third edition of the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run.

Building on the success of the past two years, the 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Run will once again champion the critical cause of keeping girls in school. The iconic 21-km race traverses the historic seven hills of Kampala—Kibuli, Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri and Nsambya—offering a unique blend of athleticism and scenic exploration.

Aligned with Absa Uganda’s commitment to empowering Africa’s tomorrow, the proceeds from the run will directly support initiatives that break down barriers to girls’ education. Since its inception in 2023, the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run has raised a remarkable UGX 500 million for girl child education – UGX 200 million in 2023 and UGX 300 million in 2024. This funding has directly supported over 10,000 girls, providing them with opportunities they might not otherwise have had.

According to the Absa Interim Managing Director, David Wandera, “The Absa KH3 7 Hills Run is more than just a race; it’s a movement for change. Education is the cornerstone of a brighter future for our girls and a more equitable society so by participating, runners are directly investing in the potential of young women in Uganda.”

Wandera urged the general public to participate in the 2025 Absa KH3 7 Hills Run saying, “Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting your fitness journey, I encourage all individuals, corporate teams, running groups, gyms and fitness clubs to join us on 16 March 2024. Let’s run together and make a difference in this highly rewarding cause.”

Funds raised through the run are channeled through impactful programmes implemented by reputable organizations such as the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, Baylor College’s DREAMS program, Amref Health Africa, Windle International, World Vision, IYAWE, TERREWODE, Wakisa Ministries and Mukono High School. These organizations work tirelessly to address the diverse challenges that prevent girls from staying in school.

The run’s popularity has surged, with participation increasing by 50% from 2,600 runners in 2023 to 6,000 in 2024. Over the years, the run has received tremendous logistical and technical support from the public and private sector organizations such as Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries, Vivo Energy, Bakaima Real Estate Agents, Kakira Sugar Limited, UAP Old Mutual, Crown Beverages, Case Medical Services, DHL Express, Hostalite Ltd, New Vision, Graphic Systems, Biyinzika International, Next Media Services, and Fenon Premium Events to mention but a few.

The Hashmaster lauded the support the run has received over the years saying, “Since it’s inception, we have received tremendous support from various groups and partners. It is no small feat to have this annual event grow bigger and bigger with every passing year. Looking forward to even greater participation come 16 March 2025.”

This year’s run will feature exciting prizes, including a land title for the top runner. Additionally, the top finishers, as determined by timed kits will win four tickets to the prestigious Absa Run Your City Series in Johannesburg, South Africa, among other exciting prizes to be awarded to participants.

Participation is open to individuals and corporate teams with corporate registration ranging from UGX 5 million to UGX 2 million, depending on the team size. Individual registration stands at UGX 35,000 for an ordinary kit and UGX 40,000 for a timed one. Participants can collect their race kits from selected Absa bank branches with effect from 1 February 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to look out for more information on Absa Uganda’s official channels.