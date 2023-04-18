Absa Bank Uganda donates IT equipment worth Shs40million to Kabalye Police Training School

Kampala, Uganda | INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Absa Bank Uganda has continued its commitment to support the resourcing of the Police Training School in Kabalye by handing over additional 17 computers and a projector worth Shs 44 million.

The equipment was received by the Commandant of the School, the Assistant Commissioner of

Police (ACP) Ezekiel Emitu Speaking at the handover ceremony, the bank’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa said the donation is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to facilitating education and skills development as well as promoting a just society by supporting efforts to increase the efficiency of public institutions, such as the Uganda Police Force.

The School Commandant, ACP Ezekiel Emitu said, “We appreciate Absa Bank of honoring their pledge to continue supporting the school. With these computers, our officers and trainees at Kabalye Police Training School will have access to the latest technology and software, which will enable them to gain the necessary skills to combat modern-day crime.”

He noted that the acquisition of the computers is a testament to the fruitful partnership between Uganda Police and Absa Bank.

“As we receive this donation, we pledge to make the best use of it and ensure that it benefits our trainees and officers. I also use this occasion to reiterate our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in our service to the nation.”

During the same event, Absa staff also took part in a tree planting exercise planting a total of 2,000 trees covering a total of three acres provided by the school. This is part of the Bank’s drive to conserve the environment through the restoration of forest cover in Uganda.