Absa announces Shs200million KH3 7 Hills Run proceeds 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has declared a total of Shs200 million as proceeds from the inaugural Absa KH3 7 Hills Run held on May 28, 2023. The 21km run spanning the seven iconic hills in Kampala organized in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, was an initiative intended to support a significant social cause – keeping the girl-child in school.

“We strive to be an active force for good in everything we do and believe that education is a right that every child should have access to. In the spirit of accountability, we are pleased to announce the allocation of funds through partners whose work is aligned with the overall cause of keeping the girl-child in school,” said Mumba Kalifungwa, managing director, absa Bank Uganda.

The proceeds will support skills training and menstrual hygiene management. This should minimize school absenteeism and dropout rates among girls.

Wakisa Ministries, a charity organization that cares for and provides support to pre-teen and teenage girls with unwanted pregnancies will receive part of the proceeds to do its work. The other entity is Integrated Efforts for Youth and Women Empowerment (IEYAWE) which does work related to the Girl-Child Support Program among others.