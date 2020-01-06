Abim Anti Corruption program manager charged with defamation

Abim, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vincent Filly Betty Okee, the program officer Abim Anti-Corruption coalition is in trouble for alleged defamation.

He was charged at Abim police post for allegedly making defamatory statements against Stella Akidi, Margaret Akech and Florence Awili, all residents of Abim New Corner East in Abim town council.

He reportedly accused the three women of plotting to kill Innocent Oyoo, the LC II Chairperson of Wiyawer Parish for an unknown reason. He is also accused of passing a written message to Oyoo on the matter.

Okee, who is a Community Legal volunteer also reported the matter to the area LC 1 Chairperson, Milton Ojok who then reported the case to the police leading to his arrest. He has jointly been charged with Bosco Ojok, a resident of the same area, who is said to have leaked the information to him.

Dickens Turinawe, the Officer on Charge of Abim Police post has confirmed the arrest of the activist, saying his file will be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney- RSA for advice.

Okee denies any wrongdoing, saying he only played the role of a whistleblower to save a life.

