AAR Health Services, Bluewave, and Airtel Money partners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Money Uganda has partnered with AAR Health Services and Bluewave to introduce Ddwaliro Care, a comprehensive and affordable Health insurance cover, specifically tailored to cater to the diverse needs of individuals and families.

The Managing Director Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, Japhet Aritho, affirms that from time to time, AMCUL engages in strategic partnerships to continuously deliver on its mandate of transforming lives and driving sustainable financial inclusion. “As part of our mandate to transform lives through the provision of digital financial services and drive sustainable financial inclusion, we continue to engage in strategic partnerships across key sectors and health is one of them.

This strategic collaboration therefore aims at revolutionizing the health insurance landscape by providing affordable, market-relevant, and easily accessible coverage at the fingertips of Airtel Money customers,” he adds. Christine Nassuna, AAR INSURANCE Managing director said “This innovation marks the beginning of a new era to ease access to health care without straining the pockets of Ugandans.”