Dr Keddi Zuluba is a local hero among global giants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Steven Eric Keddi Zuluba, a Ugandan philanthropist dedicated to alleviating human suffering and promoting community well-being, has been nominated for the prestigious World Humanitarian Icon Award. This nomination places Dr. Zuluba among global luminaries such as Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, underscoring his remarkable contributions to humanitarian causes.

Dr. Zuluba’s efforts have profoundly impacted countless lives worldwide. From delivering essential medical assistance in underserved communities to pioneering innovative educational programs, his work has left an indelible mark on numerous regions. The nomination reflects his unwavering dedication and highlights Uganda’s growing influence in global philanthropic efforts.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Zuluba said, “I am humbled and deeply honored by this nomination. It is a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of working together to create a better future.”

Dr. Zuluba joins an elite group of nominees recognized for championing humanitarian causes, at a time when the world faces unprecedented challenges. This recognition amplifies the significance of his work and reinforces the need for collaborative efforts to combat global suffering and advance community well-being.

Other categories in the awards feature prominent global figures. The Environmental Icon Awards include nominees such as Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, Kate Raworth, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Mia Mottley. The Innovative Icon Awards spotlight visionaries like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg. For the Lifetime Achievement Awards, honorees include Barack Obama, Will Smith, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Morgan Freeman, and Bill Gates.

Dr. Zuluba’s nomination serves as a beacon of inspiration, galvanizing efforts to address humanitarian challenges and elevate the importance of global solidarity.