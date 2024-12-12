9 courts in Ankole operating without state prosecutors

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine Grade 1 Magistrate Courts in the Ankole Sub-region are operating without state prosecutors. The courts are Kazo, Ruhama, Sanga, Bwizibwera, Ndeija, Rwampara, Rubindi, Rwashamaire, and Ishongorero.

Martin Rukundo, the Assistant Director of Public Prosecution made the revelation during the opening of the Civil Appeals and Applications session at Mbarara High Court, on Wednesday.

Rukundo said that the imbalance of Judicial officers to prosecutors has been on since 2015. He said the cases from the nine courts are being handled by police officers who are licensed by the DPP but remain under the instructions of their commanders who reserve the right to call them back for deployment anytime.

Betty Karungi Gafabusa, the Mbarara Regional Attorney General, said the Attorney General’s office has secured funds to only facilitate the construction of regional offices but not procure land thus appealing to stakeholders in the City of Masaka, Kabale to provide them with the land.

She also pleaded for the recruitment of more staff to fill the gap.

Samson Hasakya the Officer in Charge of Mbarara Main Prison expressed concern about the high numbers of inmates on remand and those committed to the High Court without trial.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, said that the Judiciary has scheduled High Court Sessions with several Judges who will camp in Mbarara to hear criminal cases to reduce the case backlog. He said that they would combine the plea bargain sessions and full trial sessions.

The Court of Appeal that has commenced will hear 22 cases and among these, are estate administration, claims for general and special damages, judicial review, divorce, and trespass.

The Civil Appeals Court will be presided over by Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi, Lady Justice Irene Mulyagonja, and Justice Dr. Asa Mugenyi.

This is the Court’s second upcountry Civil Appeals and Applications session following the one held in September 2024 at Gulu High Court.

URN