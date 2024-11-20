TRAFFIC: 748 motorists arrested without permits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kampala Metropolitan have arrested 748 motorcyclists and drivers for driving without valid driving permits. Of the 748 arrested motorists, 714 are bodaboda riders while 34 are drivers.

Michael Kananura, the Traffic Police Spokesperson said they have decided to conduct operations against motorists without permits because of the increasing road crashes involving persons who have never been to a driving school.

Kananura said several people get on the road with their vehicles without bothering to go through a driving school to acquire the necessary driving skills which includes reading and using road signs.

“Many drivers and bodaboda riders do not have driving permits and we are not only arresting them but impounding their vehicles too. We shall continue with these operations until people can know it is a must to have a driving license when you are driving any vehicle on the road,” Kananura said.

Gen Katumba Wamala, the Minister for Works decried increasing traffic fatalities resulting from reckless road usage. Gen Katumba said many people have sustained permanent body injuries because of reckless road users.

“Imagine someone active with all the body parts being left to move on crutches or a wheelchair after losing a body part in a road crash. We need to protect each other on the road. We also need to give psychosocial support to victims of road accidents,” Gen Katumba said.

According to Kananura, road accidents killed more than 80 people last week with the majority being bodaboda riders and pedestrians. Of the more than 80 deaths, 28 were bodaboda riders, 27 were pedestrians, 23 were passengers in vehicles, and four were passengers on bodabodas.

The notable road crash of last week happened along Iganga –Jinja road where a Toyota Hiace UBB 574J collided with a stationary Fuso Fighter UAF 333B at around 3:30 am. Police say the Fuso Fighter did not put any warning such as double indicators or reflector angles to warn other road users.

“But also, if the Toyota Hiace was within the recommended speed limits, he would have been able to control the vehicle. But because he was speeding, the Toyota Hiace driver killed six passengers spot and two others died later in the hospital,” Kananura said.

There is concern that road fatalities are likely to shoot up by the end of this year since 3,241 people perished between January 01 and June 30. It is also known that the festive season months starting from November and December often have high road crash incidents of which the majority are often fatal.

URN