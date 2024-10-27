44-year-old Nsubuga makes Uganda’s squad for ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda has named 44-year-old Frank Nsubuga on the national team squad ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Challenge B.

Nsubuga, who was one of the oldest players when Uganda featured in the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, told Xinhua on Friday, “I am happy to be given a chance to be part of the national team again.”

Uganda will host the World Cup qualifier tournament in the cities of Kampala and Entebbe between November 4-16, 2024.

The squad selected by head coach Abhay Sharma and the Association Selectors Committee is a blend of experienced players and young talents including former national U-19 captain Pascal Murungi.

Coach Sharma also named a new captain, Ali Shah, a dynamic all-rounder who takes over from Brian Masaba. “It is not going to be a challenging job for me. Everyone on this team knows their role and strives to execute it,” said the new captain, who has been part of the national team for seven years.

The Challenge League B tournament is a critical pathway to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Hosts Uganda will open their campaign against Singapore on November 6 and play Tanzania three days later. Uganda will also face teams from Hong Kong, Italy and Bahrain.

Before the tournament kick-off, Uganda will play three warm-up series against Bahrain in Uganda's eastern town of Jinja.