400 farmers in Kwania receive heifers under restocking program

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 400 farmers from six sub-counties in Kwania district have received heifers worth 576 million shillings under the restocking program.

In 2014, the government earmarked 20 billion shillings to restore livelihoods and alleviate poverty in West Nile, Acholi, Lango and the Teso-sub regions through restocking under PRDP after the two-decade-long Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) armed rebellion.

The heifers will benefit widows, widowers, the elderly, Person with Disabilities, orphans and the ex-combatants from the sub counties of Aduku, Inomo, Chawente, Nambieso, Abongomola and Aduku town council.

Salim Komakech, the Kwania Resident District Commissioner cautioned the beneficiaries against selling off the animals. He said the heifers should improve their income, adding that he will arrest the beneficiaries found selling off the animals.

Bonny Okello, Sophia Odul and Silveria Ocwe all residents of Kwania district noted that the animals will go a long way to improve on their livelihoods and rebuild their lives following years of conflict.

Charles Opeto, the Kwania District Veterinary Officer says Aduku town council will receive 26 herds of cattle, Aduku 65, Nambieso 130, Inomo 95, Abongomola and Chawente each will get 82. The heifers will be supplied by ROHI- Investment Limited.

Bazil Okello Onac, the Kwania district LCV chairperson asked the beneficiaries to adhere to the restocking guidelines issued by the government and use the animals to elevate poverty at grassroots and improve on their livelihoods.

The restocking program has faced challenges since its inception in 2014. They include lack of supervision and ghost beneficiaries of the program among others.

******

URN