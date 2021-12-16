32 town councils apply for elevation to municipality status

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Local Government has received resolutions from 32 town councils that are seeking elevation to municipality status, according to minister Raphael Magyezi.

The town councils that have submitted resolutions for elevation include Luwero, Bombo, Kapeeka-Semuto, Kyotera, Lukaya and Lyantonde among others. Leaders from the areas are optimistic that the elevation will help to improve service delivery, attract more jobs and effective planning, among other benefits.

According to the Local Government Act, the conditions for the creation of a municipality include having the capacity to meet the cost of service delivery and office accommodation, the existence of a physical development plan for land use, reliable water sources and a reasonable financial base. Others are the availability of social services, the existence of land for effective planning and expansion and a minimum of 100,000 inhabitants.

But minister Magyezi says that the majority of the town councils applying are yet to meet some of the requirements. He explains that among all the applications, Luwero has the most qualifications because of its size and growth, among others.

However, Magyezi says that none of the applicants will be considered until the end of this term citing financial constraints and a recent court ruling on newly created administrative units. He explains that he found 716 newly created sub-counties and town councils when he took over the office in May, but he is still struggling to get money to operationalize them.

He also pointed out that Wakiso and Nakasongola cities may not be operationalized soon over lack of funds.

Luwero district chairman Erastus Kibirango says that it is unfortunate that residents in the area need to wait long yet there are small towns whose requests were considered fast. Kibirango says that the residents want Luwero and Bombo town to be elevated sooner than later.

Swizin Kinga Mugyema, the Commissioner of Local Council Development said that for any town to be elevated, it must fulfil requirements which include a master plan and a strong local revenue base among others, but not historical perspectives. Mugyema said that although town councils like Bombo qualify for elevation, the proposers must follow the process rather than front the old status-quo that they once held the status.

In his budget circular to accounting officers of Local Governments dated September 15, 2021, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary of Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development directed the district accounting officers not to plan to allocate resources to newly created town councils and sub-counties until funds are made available or advised otherwise.

He also directed accounting officers to maintain boundaries of sub-counties and town councils under the previous mother sub-counties. The government is also struggling to pay allowances to secretaries and fund activities of new cities.

URN