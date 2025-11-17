32 killed in DRC mine after bridge collapse

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | At least 32 people were killed at a copper mine after a bridge collapsed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local authorities said Sunday.

A total of 32 bodies have been recovered so far after the collapse at the Kalando mine in southern Lualaba province on Saturday, said Roy Kaumba Mayonde, the provincial interior minister.

Despite the “strict prohibition on accessing the site due to heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides,” diggers forced their way into the quarry, Mayonde said. ■