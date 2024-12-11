32 beginner football coaches finish training in Zombo district

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association, in collaboration with Zombo District, has trained 32 beginner coaches in an initiative aimed at fostering football growth among the youth in Zombo and Nebbi Districts.

John Rwothomio, the Chairperson of the Competition Committee for West Nile, emphasized that capacity building is crucial in sports. He believes that these newly trained coaches will promote professionalism in the region, and they have the opportunity to enroll in the CAF D coaching course after six months of practice.

“As a region, we call upon them to practice after this training and avoid the tendency of abandoning their careers. We will be monitoring their performance because we have their data,” Rwothomio said in an interview at Cream Land Motel in Paidha Town Council on Monday, as the training came to a close.

Zombo District Sports Officer Aziz Onim explained that the initiative aligns with the National Sports Act 2023, which mandates that anyone standing on the touchline must have the necessary qualifications and expertise to manage games. “The initiative is in line with the National Sports Act 2023, which requires that to stand on the touchline, one must have a qualification and expertise to manage games,” Onim said.

Onim also highlighted the challenge of relying on unqualified individuals, who often lack the skills to properly manage competitions, leading to poor outcomes.

Jimmy Dokcen, the Chairperson of Zombo District Football Association, stated that the training was aimed at professionalizing local sports management and encouraged others who have not yet been trained to take advantage of similar opportunities in the future.

“We have few young people who have expressed interest this time, yet we need more people to coach in various clubs and schools,” Dokcen explained.

Sharifa Nantumbwe, a CAF B qualified coach and FUFA instructor who conducted the one-week training in Zombo, mentioned that the beginners’ coaching course serves as a pathway to higher coaching qualifications. She encouraged women to seize such opportunities in the future, noting that none of the female coaches participated in this training.

The participants were awarded certificates for completing the beginner’s coaching course. Meanwhile, Blaize, the only female coach in Zombo District, explained that she had been advised by her doctor to take a few months off to recover before resuming her coaching duties. Blaize has previously coached at Pakadha Seed Secondary School in Zombo District.

*****

URN