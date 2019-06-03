3000 emergencies handled at Catholic Martyrs shrine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint medical team comprising the Ministry of Health, police, the Army, and the Gulu Diocese medical team, has attended to 3,000 medical emergencies at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo.

The head of the Emergency Unit at the Ministry of Health Dr John Baptist Wanlaye said that 74 of the pilgrims were referred to Kiruddu, Kawempe and Mulago hospitals, while two people who had head injuries were operated at Zia Angelina Health Centre which is always the command centre for Martyrs Day medical team.

The others included pregnant women, two of whom were bleeding at the time of the referral and a Tanzanian pilgrim with cardiac conditions, severe headache and malaria. Some of the victims reportedly sustained head injuries after during the scuffle to gain access to the Catholic Martyrs Shrine.

According to Dr Wanlaye, two more victims had been admitted after being stumbled on by crowds in a stampede.

Up to 1,000 out of 3,000 emergencies handled from May 26 were handled by Gulu Dioceses medical team and they included those who needed treatment for fatigue, foot pain and dehydration.

Dr Wanlaye said a final medical report shall be available after an assessment meeting later in the day.

*****

URN