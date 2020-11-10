3 year old boy dies in Elegu floods

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A minor was killed on Sunday evening when floods swept through Elegu Town Council in Amuru district.

Three-year-old Raymond Giga had just been put to sleep by her mother, Sylvia Gimono in Lorikwo West Village in Elegu Town Council when the floods submerged the bed where he was sleeping.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says following the flooding Gimono went to check on his son and found the entire house submerged by water.

She reportedly raised alarm, which prompted the neighbours to come to her rescue. They rushed the minor to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Okema says they have opened inquiries under CRB 161/2020 at Elegu CRB 161/2020. By the time of filing this story, the family was making arrangements to transport the deceased’s body to his ancestral home in Mbale district for burial.

Elegu border town has been experiencing flooding since last month, which has displaced hundreds of residents and destroyed property worth millions of Shillings due to heavy rains.

